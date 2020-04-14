Lynn Gosser is the new Batesville Community School Corp. special education director, reports assistant superintendent Melissa Burton.
Gosser was the Grant County Special Education Cooperative director for 26 years, where she facilitated special education programs and services for five school corporations. In 2018 she left the Special Education Cooperative to work in one district, Marion Community Schools, where she has served as the director of secondary programs and exceptional children and as a principal at McCulloch Junior High School.
She has an EdS in administration and a master's degree in special education administration.
Gosser began working remotely April 2.
