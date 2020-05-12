With an ever-increasing need for special education services among its student population, the Batesville Community School Corp. is moving forward with its plan to bring a talented team of professionals in-house to provide comprehensive services, led by new special education director Lynn Gosser, according to BCSC assistant superintendent Melissa Burton.
“BCSC is excited to have Lynn Gosser leading our new team,” Burton added. “She not only has more than 25 years of director experience, she is renowned throughout the state through her work in various roles in the field of special education.”
Gosser served as the Indiana Council of Administrators of Special Education president and represented Indiana on the National Council of Administrators of Special Education. She has also worked on many committees in different roles for the Indiana Department of Education and was the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents liaison for special education.
“BCSC is extremely fortunate to have someone with Lynn’s credentials, knowledge and skills come to Batesville and lead our team,” the assistant superintendent said.
The school district's decision to transition to an in-house special education staff and away from a longstanding regional cooperative program was made with students’ needs in mind.
“BCSC has been a member of the Ripley-Ohio-Dearborn (ROD) Special Education Cooperative since 1972,” explained Burton. “ROD has served the BCSC students, educators and families well. However, as the BCSC student enrollment has grown over the years, so have the needs of our students. Sixteen percent of BCSC students receive special education services. Due to increasing numbers and needs, sharing special education services and staff is no longer an effective model.
“Therefore, BCSC is adding a comprehensive in-house special education team that will be part of BCSC staff and will also serve the other two schools in the Batesville community,” St. Louis School and Oldenburg Academy, she continued. “It is our belief that we will better meet the growing needs of our students, teachers and parents with a special education team housed in our schools, providing increased opportunities to build relationships, developing BCSC policies and procedures and providing just-in-time support to all of our stakeholders.”
Joining Gosser on the special education team are Hilary Duez-Timonera as the school psychologist, Mindy Koehne as the blind and low vision teacher and Lori Trimble as the deaf and hard of hearing teacher.
Gosser is excited to bring her skills and expertise to the Batesville community and its special education students. "The Batesville Community School Corp. is implementing a localized approach to the structure of services for our students, staff, families and our school community,” Gosser said. “As the new special education director, my goal is to implement this new approach, developing our programs and strengthening partnerships with our parents and families.”
Gosser was raised in the Marion area in Grant County. She served as the director of special education for the Grant County Cooperative for 25 years and then chose to serve as a director of secondary education and exceptional programs for a single district, which included a year as a building principal. She and her husband enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren, who live in different areas of the country, including Chicago, Colorado, Florida and Indiana.
“Education has always been my passion,” the new BCSC director explained. “In the area of special education, there is the opportunity and an expectation to serve students individually. There is a team approach to services and we are able to build on strengths. How fortunate that we have things in place to serve our students in a way that increases the probability of success!
“The Batesville Community School Corp. is a wonderful district recognized across the state and has embarked on a new challenge,” Gosser concluded. “It's a privilege to be a part of a leadership team that believes in better for all students.”
