During a 35-minute Zoom meeting on Facebook Live April 20, Batesville Community School Corp. director of operations Tim Hunter presented a monthly financial report (https://batesvilleinschools.com/about/school-board/, click on board meeting presentation at the bottom of the page).
Board President Jeremy Raver asked if there were any budget concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Hunter reported there are "no decreases to our revenue at this point. The state, depending on its income, sales tax collections (and other sources), will have to react to shortfalls. We will be affected at some point."
The amount of money flowing into the district's Debt Service and Operations funds will be determined by spring property tax collections in Ripley and Franklin counties. Those due dates have been extended by 60 days. "Typically we collect around 60% ... in June property tax disbursements ... This year that will not be the case."
The operations director has been in contact with officials in both counties about the situation. "We can request an advance draw of the money they have collected in our normal time frame." BCSC would likely receive some money in June with the remainder coming later.
Trustees approved two recommended finance measures. One was a resolution authorizing tax anticipation warrants if necessary.
Hunter explained BCSC can take out short-term loans to make up for shortfalls in property taxes and the state's basic grant to the district's Education Fund.
BCSC could borrow up to $5.5 million based on a federal guideline to keep its tax-exempt status. Hunter said, "Right now we don't expect to have a shortfall in our Education Fund." A delayed or reduced payment could come in the year's second half.
"We have a little less than $4 million across those (three) funds currently. That will get us through June 30."
Due to four school buildings being closed, plus no events or bus routes since mid-March, "we have some reduced expenditures," allowing the Operations Fund to contain $100,000 more than projected at this point in the school year. "As you know, the bulk of our expenditures are for staffing."
There are different options for borrowing. One money source is the Indiana Bond Bank, or BCSC could advertise and get quotes from individual banks. Administrators had a conversation with an Ice Miller bond counsel, who reported "a lot of the banks are being bombarded with small business loans ... They thought the bond bank might be the most streamlined process." Officials have completed the initial application "so that if it becomes necessary, we're ready to go."
The board gave superintendent Paul Ketcham the authority to proceed if needed. He said, "It is my job to be prudent and protect the corporation's cash flow."
The board also approved a petition to the Indiana State Board of Education for an advance from the Common School Fund for a phone system upgrade. The superintendent explained later that the loan amount is based on average daily membership of $100 per student. "BCSC is eligible for a loan of up to $220,000. The loan will be repaid out of our Debt Service Fund over four years with a very low interest rate."
Trustee Larry Merkel asked if the expense could be pushed back a year. Ketcham said no because the system is at the end of its life. "Those phones are no longer made." He noted, "This authority to get an advance from the Common School Fund allows us to replace the phone system while still protecting the Operations Fund ... with no impact to taxpayers."
Merkel quizzed, "When we get the new phone system, what is the expected life?" The superintendent estimated six to 10 years. Administrators will do their homework "so the system will have longevity."
Ketcham thanked BCSC food service director Berna Meyer and all cafeteria managers for making and distributing meals to students who need them every Monday. On April 20, 427 students picked up food. "Do the math: over 2,000 meals were distributed in a short amount of time. Those ladies work very hard."
The website notes, "BCSC is continuing to provide meals for all students during this period of school closure. These meals are free." Meals (five breakfasts and five lunches per child, including frozen, cold and shelf-stable food) can be picked up at Batesville Intermediate School each Monday between 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The link to sign up for meals for the following week will be open from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday: https://forms.gle/Kpta2zczjxreKcGv8. Delivery is available if necessary and can be indicated when signing up. Questions can be directed to Berna Meyer at bmeyer@batesville.k12.in.us.
All school families should check out the BCSC COVID-19 and e-learning information on the website's yellow banner at https://batesvilleinschools.com/covid-19/. It contains video updates by Ketcham; the BCSC Continuous Learning Plan; e-learning frequently asked questions; free WiFi access; and revised calendar.
Trustee Cindy Blessing noted that the district's Continuous Learning Plan submitted to the Indiana Department of Education in April said principals are using paraprofessionals for students needing additional support. She asked, "What schools and what students?" Ketcham reported principals met that morning and decided to utilize them as needed. "Our staff has gone above and beyond" in e-learning efforts.
Blessing had questions about two job openings. Of the Batesville High School Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) specialist, she asked, "Isn't that something Dan Walter (who leads the new BHS Alternative Program for at risk students) does? ... Is this something we can consolidate with his job" and his Batesville Middle School athletic director position? Walter spends half of each school day on each.
According to Ketcham, JAG not only aids at risk teens, but also students involved with co-ops and internships. The program's goals are "employment, enrollment, enlistment. A JAG specialist can cultivate relationships with individuals. What it does, the beauty of the program, it gives us another 12-month employee at very little cost ... to support more students."
Merkel asked, "Who pays the salary?" The superintendent said Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Greensburg, has committed to a three-year dollar amount.
Then Ketcham announced, "At this time, we are observing a hiring freeze." He explained April 22 the freeze, which became effective when the governor ordered the shelter-in-place executive order, "is a result of anticipated decreased sales tax and property tax collections, which, in turn, could impact school funding."
How the freeze will work: "I will review positions created by resignations before being posted. I will discuss each opening with our administrative team. Through a process, we will determine if the job is posted, or if the duties of that position are reorganized."
The good news: "There are no plans to reduce staff through this process."
Blessing asked if another job posting, an occupational therapist for special education students, is truly needed. The administrator said, "If a student has those services agreed upon in their Individualized Education Program" (a written statement for a child with a disability), there is flexibility on how those services are provided. An employee could be contracted through Margaret Mary Health, for example. "The special education director will make recommendations that fit into our corporation's budget and our students' needs."
Merkel wondered if BCSC is obligated to pay current coaches since seasons were curtailed. Ketcham replied, "We are compensating all spring sports coaches ... because some of them started in January, some of them had already had competitions."
