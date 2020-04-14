The Batesville Community Education Foundation is conducting a virtual version of its popular Batesville Brilliance/Honor a Staff Member campaign to honor the Batesville Community School Corp. staff members who have been working hard to keep the BCSC running and its students educated during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will still be making signs, but they will be virtual this time,” said Anne Wilson, BCEF executive director. “Signs will be posted online the first week in May, in honor of National Educators Week.”
For a minimum donation of $5 per staff member honored, community members can give a shout-out to a teacher, staff member, bus driver, coach or administrator. BCEF will make a virtual slide show of all of the signs for everyone to view on its website and will link to it on social media once the campaign is over.
“Donations will help support the BCSC staff through programs like the annual recognition banquet – which will return in 2021 – in addition to other BCEF programs to assist students,” Wilson added.
Submissions will only be accepted online through April 30; no paper forms this time. Donate online at http://batesvilleeducationfoundation.org/get-involved/honor-a-teacher/.
“We have this campaign twice a year to give community members a chance to show their appreciation to those who help educate our students,” Wilson said. “It has quickly become one of our most popular programs. It’s a simple but meaningful way to thank our educators and staff.
“Now, more than ever, we think it’s important to showcase these individuals who have had to shift gears and change plans in order to help students and families now learning from home. We’re hoping to have more staff honored than ever before to show them all how much we appreciate their willingness to be innovative – yet personallyconnected – to our Bulldog community.”
The BCEF is a nonprofit organization that was established to provide additional funding for innovative learning opportunities that go beyond the basics in academics, athletics and the arts in the Batesville public schools, enhancing the educational environment for all students.
More information about BCEF can be found at BatesvilleEducationFoundation.org or Wilson may be contacted at awilson@batesville.k12.in.us.
