Batesville High School senior Erin Batta is one of 40 Indiana high school seniors who has been named a 2020 Indiana Academic All-Star. In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star regional honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 280 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
Student awards will be presented at a later date by universities and the IASP. Herff Jones provides the plaques awarded to the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars and their influential educators.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
• Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves
• Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence
• Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement and
• Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars. Items taken into account were:
• A mathematical formula that combines the SAT or ACT composite score and the seven-semester grade-point average
• Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities
• Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
