This hasn't been the spring Erin Batta expected with the novel coronavirus menace. "Many events I was planning to attend were cancelled. For example, I was supposed to go to a banquet in Indianapolis for an essay contest I entered. I was also preparing to play piano at my church’s Easter Vigil Mass. ... On the other hand, it has greatly increased my hours at work" at Kroger.
She reports, "Becoming a National Merit Finalist has been my greatest accomplishment, as it allows me to go to Texas A&M University, which has been a goal of mine for a long time." Because she was named a finalist, the Batesville High School senior has received the Texas A&M President’s Endowed Scholarship and National Merit Recognition Award, and the National Merit Hillrom Scholarship.
The St. Louis Catholic Church member explains how she focused on statistics as a major: "This year I took AP statistics and found it interesting as well as useful. In addition to that, I have always enjoyed figuring out why things happen the way they do and what causes them, and I realized studying statistics is a great way to answer these questions."
In the future, "I would like to work in statistics, possibly within the fields of economics or biology. I believe this would be helpful in finding more solutions to real-world problems."
The teen is outgoing and likes learning new things, "and I have a quirky personality."
Honors: Rising Star of Indiana; Indiana Association of School Principals Academic All-Star, one of 40 statewide; Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Essay Contest third and fourth in state in consecutive years, after winning at Batesville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3183 and district levels; Hoosier Girls State Outstanding Senator
Favorite classes: I liked biology because it was interesting to learn about how life works. Algebra II and econ were interesting to me because I could see how they made logical sense and could apply to the world.
Memorable teacher: Mrs. Linda Ortman from St. Louis Catholic School has had the greatest influence on my education. She was an exceptional teacher, and I still remember the lessons she taught me to this day. Math has consistently been one of the easiest subjects for me in high school and I attribute this, to a great extent, to Mrs. Ortman.
Top school activities: I enjoyed being the FFA chaplain because it allowed me to use my skills to help members of our chapter and create a better environment for everyone. Homecoming is fun because we get to play in the powderpuff game and hang out with friends at the football game.
More extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Writing Center, church music ministry and several mission trips with the Triforce Mission Team
Best Bulldog memories: hanging out with friends both in and out of school. Also, I specifically enjoyed certain projects, such as making a bucket list in AP literature and one where we created a list of books to save in the event that books were made illegal, as suggested in "Fahrenheit 451."
If I could change something: I would choose to stress less over my future major and career. So much of high school was spent worrying that my friends knew what they wanted to do and I didn’t. Now I realize this was unnecessary, and I could have relaxed more.
Family: parents Nick and Faith Batta, Batesville; siblings Alex, 22; Nathan, 21; and Megan, 14
No. 1 American issue: The issue of abortion is most concerning to me. It is estimated that well over 50 million abortions have occurred in the U.S. alone since its legalization in 1973. This is a severe infringement on the rights of all people to have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, as all three of these basic human rights are taken from a child who is aborted.
Pastimes: playing the piano and cooking
Words of wisdom: A lot of people will tell you that high school is the best years of a person’s life. I found this to be a rather hopeless attitude and I do not believe in it. While high school can be good or bad just like any part of life, there is no reason to graduate with the mindset that the rest of your life will only get worse. There is so much to look forward to at every stage of life.
