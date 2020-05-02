Elizabeth "Liz" Heidlage describes herself as "an extremely social person who still likes her alone time. I am extremely competitive in everything I do, especially in sports, and I am a very driven person who is goal oriented."
The Batesville native is heading to the University of Southern Indiana, Evansville, to major in biology. "I have received an athletic scholarship to play soccer and a scholarship from USI for my academics."
After obtaining a bachelor’s degree, the Holy Family Catholic Church member plans on attending medical school with the intent of becoming a forensic pathologist. She explains, "I am driven to achieve this goal as I want to apply my knowledge and hard work to something that will help a community of people."
The teen chose this future path because "I have always been extremely interested and invested in my science courses ... (and) I arrived at the career choice of forensic pathology due to its multifaceted directives."
Top American issue: 2020 presidential election. This concerns me right now because the candidate elected for president will be in office throughout my college years.
BHS accomplishment: As a freshman, I made it a personal goal to end up in the top five of my class by graduation ... Year after year, I worked harder and dedicated more time to my academics, and when I finally saw my class rank under five, I knew I had reached the goal I had been striving for.
Honors: Anatomy II Award for Academic Excellence, two-time Bulldog Award winner and soccer team MVP Award
Favorite classes: Anatomy II was a class that tested me like no other class had. You could not simply memorize material for the test because of the intricate and extensive information we learned. You had to actually learn the material. Zoology ranks in the top of my favorite classes because it is such a unique course. In most of my classes throughout high school, the information was similar, but the difficulty and detail we went into just increased by year. However, with zoology all the information was nothing I had ever learned before. The information was new, exciting and interesting.
Memorable mentor: There is one teacher who has gone above and beyond to influence my education. Ms. Taira Lynch was my biology and Anatomy II teacher. She was the teacher who got me interested in science and has pushed me to ask new questions when learning any new material since.
Best Bulldog memories: contributing to three sectional championships for soccer is definitely at the top of my list. There is nothing better than working for something, being put to the test, and then coming out on top, especially when the odds are bet against you. Another one of my fondest memories is from my junior year when our boys’ basketball team defeated Greensburg to win sectionals. This is a special memory because it was not just a victory for the team, but for the entire school and community. Lastly, homecoming week is a fond memory year after year. Homecoming week brought about school spirit for a week that is no match to any other time. For an entire week we celebrated our school and teams.
Fun school activities: I love cheering on my friends and peers during their sporting events and watching the competitive match unravel on the field or court. The student section brings out an immense amount of school spirit from everyone. Another one of my favorite school activities is the clubs and organizations that I was a part of. They allowed me to make an impact on the school from all different aspects and try to improve it as best we could.
A leader: two-time soccer team co-captain, Student Council president, Key Club secretary and Interact Club secretary
More extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Kiwanis Student Leadership Academy, Matthew 19:26 Mission Team, Senior Leadership Group
Family: parents Bob and Julia Heidlage; siblings Alex Kistler, 25; Samantha Heidlage, 22; and Trey Heidlage, 20
Pastimes: listening to music, playing board and card games with my family, and playing most any sport with my siblings
