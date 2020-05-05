Thanks to the pandemic, Anna Moeller is missing the opportunity to perform the lead role in the ballet "Giselle" with the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, and she will not get to take her final bow as a senior with the company. The Batesville teen reports, "This has been the most challenging experience because I never knew the last show I performed with my CCM family in December would be the last show we ever performed together."
The St. Louis Catholic School graduate who attends St. John’s Catholic Church, Harrison, Ohio, will head to Butler University to double major in ballet and actuarial science with the help of a $20,000 academic scholarship, Butler grant and Butler Heritage Award.
She explains, "I have always loved to dance, but I especially found a passion for ballet several years ago when I first started at the College-Conservatory of Music. After I graduate from Butler University, one of the top-ranked collegiate ballet programs in the nation, I hope to join a ballet company as a professional dancer. I cannot imagine being happy without pursuing my passion. Also, my family has sacrificed so much to support me on this journey, and my amazing teachers have been a blessing, helping me get to where I am today. I would be nothing without them, and I really want to make them proud and not let a single sacrifice go to waste."
Moeller reflects, "I am so thankful for the blessings God has given me, and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have received.
Greatest BHS accomplishment: I have managed to handle an exceedingly chaotic schedule with more than 20 hours a week six days a week at the College Conservatory of Music for ballet while still maintaining my priorities and thriving on the challenge before me. Staying sane was half the battle.
Honors: Indiana Rising Star Award; Batesville Area Arts Council Young Artist Showcase trophies in dance and art; biology, Spanish, geometry, pre-Advanced Placement English 9 and English 10, chemistry, Algebra 2, U.S. history, AP literature and precalculus awards
Favorite classes: I always enjoyed taking art classes because it allows you to express yourself creatively and break away from the stress of an academic day. As well, I particularly enjoyed AP literature because it was one of the most challenging classes I have ever taken, and I thrive on challenge. We sharpened our analytical reasoning skills through reading classic novels, and we engaged in projects creating videos and interactive presentations like our “American Dream” project, detailing our hopes and dreams for the future. Lastly, anatomy was one of my favorites because I am extremely interested in the sciences, and this class was very much a hands-on experience. With every unit we performed labs and interesting projects, and once we even wrote and illustrated a children’s book about a journey through the digestive system.
Influential educators: Jenny Lents, Linda Ortman, Janet Wilson, Kristina Brooks, Christy Pederson and Rose Lacey have greatly impacted me. These teachers not only influenced my education in a positive way, but they instilled in me lessons that go far beyond the classroom. Without them, I would not be the person I am today, and my values have been strengthened through their commitment to teaching by example.
Other extracurricular activities: Southeastern Indiana YMCA dance and theater program, National Honor Society, Fear Factory and the BHS writing and biology centers
No. 1 American issue: I think our society needs more kindness toward one another regardless of differences. All too often, difference of opinion gets in the way of positive relationships, and individuals are unable to tolerate each other on the basis of political bias or opposing views of a topic. Every person you will ever meet is going through something, has lost something, and is looking for kindness. I believe being kinder to one another will solve the divides our society experiences so frequently.
Work: This summer will be my fourth year working at the Batesville Memorial Pool as a cashier, and I learned a lot about completing bank statements and financial paperwork as well as providing the best service for the customer.
Family: parents Chad and Paulla Moeller, sister Lizzy, 25, and brother-in-law (and honorary brother) Jared Russell, 28
Hobbies: drawing portraits, swimming, biking, reading and playing board games
What I'm like: I am extremely motivated and value oriented. I do not compromise my priorities or morals, and once I am set on a goal, there is very little that can stop me. At the same time, I am pretty reserved until you get to know me, and I try to be very courteous and respectful of everyone I meet.
Advice for freshmen: Don’t compromise your values just to fit in with the crowd. Just because other people conform does not mean you have to, and you should be proud to stay true to who you are. Also, find a group of friends who share your same values, because they will have your back in the long run.
