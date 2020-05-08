Adam Moster reports he is "a fun-loving, energetic, hard-working high schooler who loves being active, hanging out with youth group friends, and learning about cool math concepts."
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended one goal. "I had been training for a long time to try to win the 800-meter run at state, so it was a huge letdown to hear spring sports had been cancelled. In addition, it was upsetting to lose prom and the musical, but I hope we can still have graduation."
The National Merit Commended Scholar will attend Purdue University to major in physics with the help of a Presidential Scholarship.
Then he hopes to work in a physics lab "to try to find safe, inexpensive solutions to the problems facing our environment. Most specifically, I want to further develop nuclear energy sources so the public can overcome its fear of nuclear energy and accept it as the next source of energy for our world. In this way, we can cut down on greenhouse emissions and clean up the air."
Greatest high school accomplishment: qualifying for state in track and cross country. I worked hard throughout the entire season to get faster and stronger so I could succeed at a high level of competition. From long, early morning runs to hard workouts after school, everything I did was done to better myself, and it paid off. I put in a lot of time and effort to accomplish this feat, and I am very proud of what I’ve done.
Best Bulldog memories: the ones that were the worst at the time, but grew to be the best. For instance, doing sprint workouts in 90-degree weather with some of my closest friends was awful at the time, but it has bonded us so much better than anything else we have done. In addition, doing community service, especially on mission trips, has helped me to become a better person as well as being some of the happiest times of my life.
Favorite class: I loved AP chemistry because it was challenging without being completely over my head. I felt like I was being pushed, and it was good preparation for college. In addition, I was in a class with a lot of my friends, and it was really nice to struggle together.
More extracurriculars: National Honor Society, St. Louis Youth Group, TriForce Mission Team, Principal Advisory Board
If I could change one thing: I would have gone to more sporting events. It wasn’t until my senior year that I really made an effort to go to games, but I wish I had started earlier. The games are always a lot of fun, and I never regret going to them. Also, it means a lot to me when someone cares about my sport, and I wish I could have done a better job connecting to others through their sports.
Impactful educator: Mrs. (Linda) Ortman, my St. Louis Catholic School junior high math teacher, has had the biggest influence on my education. She was an incredible teacher, and over the years, I’ve come to appreciate what she has taught me. Even beyond math, I never learned more from any other teacher. She made sure we were responsible for ourselves and our work, and taught all her students to respect those in authority over them.
Top American issues: I am concerned about the economy, especially through this pandemic. With so many businesses being asked to shut down, and so many people being temporarily laid off, it will be a struggle to bounce back to where we were prepandemic. In addition, I am concerned for the world’s environment. Currently, it is taking a beating from greenhouse emissions, deforestation and pollution. I want to help the world to bounce back and recover so my children and grandchildren can enjoy long, healthy lives on a clean planet.
Summer jobs: I worked at North Branch Golf Course in New Point last summer, where I was a grounds crew member. I also recently took a job at New Point Berry Farm. From these two jobs, I learned that I really enjoy working outside, being active and using my hands.
Pastimes: playing guitar and drums, playing Frisbee and re-reading Rick Riordan books
Family: parents Sebastian and Angie Moster, Batesville, and siblings Caleb, 21; Benjamin, 16; and Ella, 14
Togetherness: I come from a large family with more than 20 cousins on either side. My family and I spend a lot of time together, whether that be biking, hiking, boating or visiting parks across the nation. If I had to live anywhere other than Batesville, I would live in southern Utah so I could visit the national parks there as often as I’d like.
