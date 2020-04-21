This summer, Ball State University will offer a special set of classes to examine the impact of COVID-19 from various perspectives, including crisis management, the humanities, societal debate and the arts.
“COVID-19 has caused profound changes to our way of life,” said Susana Rivera-Mills, Ball State’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Offering these courses allows our learners to investigate current issues with our expert faculty.”
Professors will teach all classes on virtual platforms. Thanks to the university’s investment and innovations in online and strategic learning, Ball State is well prepared to offer learners a meaningful experience and quality education remotely, Rivera-Mills said. The university has a long tradition of providing premier distance education programs. U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks its online programs among the best.
“There is no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted plans for many of us,” Rivera-Mills said. “But Ball State is making sure you don’t put your future on hold.
“This summer session provides our current students with an opportunity to make progress toward their degrees. Recent high school graduates can get a jump start on their college education, whether they plan to take classes with us in the fall or continue elsewhere. Adult learners who have lost their jobs can build new skills and advance their careers.”
The first summer session begins May 11, and the second starts June 15. To make it simpler for learners in all phases of life to apply, the university is waiving the application fee and streamlining its application process. Since Ball State was the first public, four-year university in Indiana to adopt a test optional policy, students do not have to submit SAT or ACT scores.
“Faculty and students are learning partners, no matter what,” Rivera-Mills said. “We deliver our online programs with the same faculty who teach face-to-face courses on campus, and they are ready to help our learners ‘Fly’ further this summer.”
Ball State offers about 120 undergraduate majors and 100 graduate programs. High school seniors can learn more at bsu.edu/start/seniors. Adult learners will find more information at bsu.edu/start/summer, and current Ball State students may visit bsu.edu/summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.