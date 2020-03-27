Benedictine College
Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically. Kent Wilson, Batesville, was recently named to the President’s List for the fall semester.
University of Findlay
Several area students made the University of Findlay Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. They were Nathan Bedel, Oldenburg; Mackenzie Deitsch, West Harrison; and Lillian Simon, Osgood.
To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The Citadel
Caleb Raab, Oldenburg, is one of the nearly 600 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s Dean’s List.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University student Emily Massey, Batesville, spent spring break serving others on a mission trip. The university sent 16 Global Outreach (GO) teams with more than 209 students, faculty and staff members to domestic and international locations to serve others during spring break, March 2-8.
Cedarville’s president, Dr. Thomas White, offered to pay the passport fee of 50 students who signed up to attend a GO international trip. This is one additional step that Cedarville is taking to equip students to attend these trips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.