Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus
Even though the annual Vice Chancellor’s Academic Honors Convocation at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus was cancelled due to the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus situation, more than 45 top students, in a wide range of disciplines, received recognition for their scholarly accomplishments during the 2019-20 academic year.
Rachel Spurlock, Batesville, received the IUPUC Indiana Association of Colleges for Teacher Education Future Educator. She was one of seven honorees in the Division of Education.
Norwich University
Brandon Summers, 22, Milan, a 2016 graduate of Milan High School and a senior at Norwich University majoring in biochemistry, was awarded the Zybura Award, which is awarded to graduating seniors who possess a high sense of humor, honor and an appreciation for military history and a genuine compassion for other people. This award is given in memory of Henry Zybura who embodied all of these traits and shared his humor and friendship with others in the Norwich community.
A member of the Norwich University Corps of Cadets, upon graduation in May, Summers plans to commission into the U.S. Air Force to pursue becoming a pilot.
Colgate University
Erik Tuveson, Batesville, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award with Distinction. This honor is for students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the semester.
Centre College
Beau Brown, Batesville, was named to the dean's list for the fall term at Centre College, Danville, Kentucky, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.6 grade-point average. The Batesville High School graduate is the son of Dr. Thomas Brown and Elizabeth Brown, Batesville.
Cedarville University
Abigail Wolford, West Harrison, earned a Master of Business Administration during the online Cedarville University Class of 2020 Celebration May 2. The ceremony can be viewed at cedarville.edu/classof2020.
This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held homecoming weekend Oct. 2-3, with full regalia.
Northern Kentucky University
Breanna Hartman, daughter of Dave Hartman and Brenda Hartman, Batesville, has graduated from Northern Kentucky University. She received a bachelor's degree in exercise science and graduated cum laude.
While at NKU, Hartman was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She plans to attend graduate school to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
Purdue University
Grant Greene, Batesville, has officially graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering. He earned Semester Honors for having a grade-point average of at least 3.5. The graduate has accepted a position with Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division, Crane, Indiana.
Chadron State College
Chadron State College, Chadron, Nebraska, honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise on the college's YouTube site May 9. Among them was Lauren Johnston, Batesville, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree.
Western Governors University
Two Batesville residents have earned degrees from Western Governors University. Abigail Gehring received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Kim Hornberger earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies (grades K-8).
The online nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
University of Jamestown
Samuel Rehn and Luke Rehn, Sunman, have been named to the University of Jamestown spring semester dean's list for maintaining a semester GPA of 3.5 or better.
Franklin College
Franklin College elected new students into the Student Foundation for the 2020-21 academic year, including sophomore Kitley Kern, daughter of Rick and Julie Kern, Sunman.
Established in 1980, he Student Foundation is a group of 25 juniors and seniors with a 3.0 grade-point average or higher who are invited to assist the President’s Office and the Office Development and Alumni Engagement with events and programs. The organization aims to serve as official student representatives at college and alumni gatherings with a focus of making guests feel welcomed and engaged.
