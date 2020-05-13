Batesville, IN (47006)

Today

Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.