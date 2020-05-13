Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.

Batesville Economic Development Commission

When: Fri., May 15, 8 a.m.

Place: https://meetingsamer16.webex.com/meetingsamer16/j.php?MTID=m0e8a333611180ff87b865743e5634c73; access code: 629 279 867; meeting password: May2020 (6292020 from phones and video systems)

Ripley County Commissioners

When: Mon., May 18, 8 a.m.

Place: government annex, Versailles

Batesville Community School Corp.

When: Mon., May 18, 6 p.m.

Place: TBA

Ripley County Council

When: Mon., May 18, 7 p.m.

Place: annex

Franklin County Commissioners

When: Tue., May 19, 10 a.m.

Place: government center, Brookville

Batesville Parks and Recreation Board

When: Wed., May 20, 6:30 p.m.

Place: TBA

Sunman Town Council

When: Thu., May 21, 6:30 p.m.

Place: livestreamed on Facebook?