Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Batesville Economic Development Commission
When: Fri., May 15, 8 a.m.
Place: https://meetingsamer16.webex.com/meetingsamer16/j.php?MTID=m0e8a333611180ff87b865743e5634c73; access code: 629 279 867; meeting password: May2020 (6292020 from phones and video systems)
Ripley County Commissioners
When: Mon., May 18, 8 a.m.
Place: government annex, Versailles
Batesville Community School Corp.
When: Mon., May 18, 6 p.m.
Place: TBA
Ripley County Council
When: Mon., May 18, 7 p.m.
Place: annex
Franklin County Commissioners
When: Tue., May 19, 10 a.m.
Place: government center, Brookville
Batesville Parks and Recreation Board
When: Wed., May 20, 6:30 p.m.
Place: TBA
Sunman Town Council
When: Thu., May 21, 6:30 p.m.
Place: livestreamed on Facebook?
