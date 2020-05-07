Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Batesville Board of Works and Batesville City Council
When: Mon., May 11, 6:30 p.m.
Place: WebEx: https://meetingsamer2.webex.com/meetingsamer2/j.php?MTID=mce49ca31afa10aa3e7ccfbf8b304c7a5; meeting number (access code): 626 885 099; password: council or 2686245 from phones and video systems
Franklin County Commissioners
When: Tue., May 12, 10 a.m.
Place: Zoom meeting, email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov for log-in information
Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp.
When: Thu., May 14, 7 p.m.
Place: East Central High School library
Batesville Economic Development Commission
When: Fri., May 15, 8 a.m.
Place: Memorial Building first floor conference room
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.