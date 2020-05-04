Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.

Ripley County Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals

When: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m.

Place: annex

Franklin County Commissioners

When: Wed., May 6, 10 a.m.

Place: Zoom meeting, email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov to get log-in information

Sunman Town Council (special)

When: Thu., May 7, 6:30 p.m.

Place: Town of Sunman live feed on Facebook. The meeting will be archived at https://townofsunman.com.