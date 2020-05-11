Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.

Franklin County Commissioners

When: Tue., May 12, 10 a.m.

Place: government center, Brookville

Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp.

When: Thu., May 14, 7 p.m.

Place: live-streamed via YouTube at https://youtu.be/p8Zfbp4S1LQ

Batesville Economic Development Commission

When: Fri., May 15, 8 a.m.

Place: Memorial Building first floor conference room