Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Ripley County Convention, Visitor and Tourism Commission
When: Tue., April 28, 1 p.m.
Place: Ripley County Welcome Center, 220 E. U.S. 50, Versailles
Franklin County Redevelopment Commission
When: Tue., April 28, 4:30 p.m.
Place: Room 102, government center, Brookville
Franklin County Council
When: Tue., April 28, 7 p.m.
Place: Room 203, government center, Brookville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.