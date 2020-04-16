Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Ripley County Commissioners
When: Mon., April 20, 8 a.m.
Place: government annex, Versailles
Batesville Community School Corp.
When: Mon., April 20, 6 p.m.
Place: Batesville High School Bulldog Center
Franklin County Commissioners
When: Tue., April 21, 10 a.m.
Place: email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov for location
Batesville Redevelopment Commission
When: Wed., April 22, 6:30 p.m.
Place: Memorial Building first floor conference room
Stayin’ Alive
When: Thu., April 23, 6:30 p.m.
Place: Franklin County Community Foundation office, 527 Main St., Brookville
