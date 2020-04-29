Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Franklin County Commissioners (to address any changes to county’s COVID-19 policies following governor's update)
When: Fri., May 1, 4:30 p.m.
Place: Zoom meeting, call 765-647-4985 before 3:30 p.m. to request login information
Ripley County Commissioners
When: Mon., May 4, 8 a.m.
Place: government annex, Versailles
Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville
When: Mon., May 4, 11 a.m.
Place: conference call
Ripley County Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals
When: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m.
Place: annex
Franklin County Commissioners
When: Wed., May 6, 10 a.m.
Place: government center, Brookville
Batesville Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals
When: Thu., May 7, 6:30 p.m.
Place: Memorial Building
