Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.

Franklin County Commissioners (to address any changes to county’s COVID-19 policies following governor's update)

When: Fri., May 1, 4:30 p.m.

Place: Zoom meeting, call 765-647-4985 before 3:30 p.m. to request login information

Ripley County Commissioners

When: Mon., May 4, 8 a.m.

Place: government annex, Versailles

Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville

When: Mon., May 4, 11 a.m.

Place: conference call

Ripley County Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals

When: Wed., May 6, 7 p.m.

Place: annex

Franklin County Commissioners

When: Wed., May 6, 10 a.m.

Place: government center, Brookville

Batesville Advisory Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals

When: Thu., May 7, 6:30 p.m.

Place: Memorial Building