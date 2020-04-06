Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.

Franklin County Commissioners (public hearing on cumulative taxes postponed)

When: Tue., April 7, 10 a.m.

Place: Zoom meeting, email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov for log-in information

Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp.

When: Thu., April 9, 7 p.m.

Place: bit.ly/S-DLiveApril

Batesville Board of Works and Batesville City Council

When: Mon., April 13, 6:30 p.m.

Place: Memorial Building

Franklin County Commissioners

When: Tue., April 14, 10 a.m.

Place: email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov for location