Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Franklin County Commissioners (public hearing on cumulative taxes postponed)
When: Tue., April 7, 10 a.m.
Place: Zoom meeting, email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov for log-in information
Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp.
When: Thu., April 9, 7 p.m.
Place: bit.ly/S-DLiveApril
Batesville Board of Works and Batesville City Council
When: Mon., April 13, 6:30 p.m.
Place: Memorial Building
Franklin County Commissioners
When: Tue., April 14, 10 a.m.
Place: email commissioners@franklincounty.in.gov for location
