Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Franklin County Redevelopment Commission
When: Tue., March 31, 4:30 p.m.
Place: Room 102, government center, Brookville
Batesville Redevelopment Commission
When: Wed., April 1, 6:30 p.m.
Place: conference call
Ripley County Commissioners
When: Mon., April 6, 8 a.m.
Place: government annex, Versailles
Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville
When: Mon., April 6, 11 a.m.
Place: conference call
