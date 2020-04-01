Many meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, while other government groups may be meeting electronically or livestreaming. We suggest you confirm meetings before leaving home.
Ripley County Commissioners
When: Mon., April 6, 8 a.m.
Place: government annex, Versailles
Coalition for a Drug-Free Batesville
When: Mon., April 6, 11 a.m.
Place: conference call
Batesville Redevelopment Commission
When: Wed., April 6, 6:30 p.m.
Place: conference call, a meeting agenda and access code will be available April 3 at www.batesvilleindiana.us
Franklin County Commissioners
When: Tue., April 7, 10 a.m.
Place: government center, Brookville
Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp.
When: Thu., April 9, 7 p.m.
Place: East Central High School library
