Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
Please submit news for Activities to diane.raver@batesvilleheraldtribune.com. Submissions may also be made in person, by fax at 812-934-6406 or by mail at 475 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, IN 47006. Email is preferred.
THU.-FRI., APRIL 9-10
Batesville Water Utility employees will be flushing water mains April 9 beginning at 5 a.m. and April 10 beginning at 6 a.m. Customers may notice fluctuations in water pressure, and the dark color of the water may be unsightly to drink and may stain clothing during washing. Info: Eric Laker, 812-934-3811 during business hours or 812-212-8532 before business hours.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
A Church on Fire food truck will distribute grocery bags of food April 10, 5-7 p.m., parking lot across from Weigel Funeral Home, 151 W. George St.
The United Way of Franklin County is now taking applications from county not-for-profit organizations (and those agencies outside the county assisting Franklin County residents) seeking funding assistance for 2021. Applicants must be 501©(3) tax-exempt organizations and governed by volunteer boards. The deadline is April 10. To get a grant application: 765-647-2789, info@uwfcin.org or www.uwfcin.org.
