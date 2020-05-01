Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
May 5 is the first day a voter may vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office or satellite office (if open). Please call in advance to see if they are open. Franklin County residents: clerk's office, Franklin County Courthouse first floor, 459 Main St., Brookville, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Info: 765-647-5111, ext. 3. Ripley County residents: clerk’s office, Ripley County Annex second floor, 102 W. First North St., Versailles. Info: 812-689-4783.
TUE.-WED., MAY 5-6
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open May 5-6, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open May 6, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
Matthew Lamping is featured in the Batesville Area Arts Council Armchair Artists Concert Series May 7, 7 p.m. To view: Facebook.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
Sunman Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open May 9, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
Jessie Strassell is featured in the Batesville Area Arts Council Armchair Artists Concert Series May 9, 9 p.m. To view: Facebook.
MONDAY, MAY 11
Fishes and Loaves Community Food Pantry, located at 5129 N. State Road 129, Delaware (township building next to the Methodist church), which aids persons who live in the South Ripley and Jac-Cen-Del school districts, is open May 11, 10-11 a.m. and 4-5 p.m. Info: Tommy Beatley, 812-584-3546.
