Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
Please submit news for Activities to diane.raver@batesvilleheraldtribune.com. Submissions may also be made in person, by fax at 812-934-6406 or by mail at 475 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, IN 47006. Email is preferred.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
Franklin County residents 55 and up may get free food at the Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Senior Mobile Pantry on the fourth Wednesday, including April 22, 10-11 a.m., Franklin County Senior Center, Franklin County Park, 11146 County Park Road, Brookville. Bring ID and bags or boxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.