Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
SATURDAY, MAY 2
Batesville curbside pickup of large items from residents’ homes is May 2 starting at 5 a.m. Acceptable items: clothing; furniture, bedsprings and mattresses; rugs and carpet pieces; rubber hose; appliances; wood, bundled 4 feet or shorter, 75 pounds maximum; insulation; cans and buckets, totally cleaned and dry; paint cans containing dried paint only. Refrigerators, air-conditioning units and freezers must have stickers showing chlorofluorocarbons were removed. Info: 812-933-6100.
Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open May 2, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
Derek Foster is featured in the Batesville Area Arts Council Armchair Artists Concert Series May 2, 7 p.m. To view: Facebook.
MONDAY, MAY 4
The Ripley County Food Pantry, located at Building 16C, Ripley County Fairgrounds Park, Osgood, which aids persons in Jackson, Johnson, Otter Creek and Center townships, is open May 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Info: 812-689-4427 or 812-756-2560.
May 4 is the last day to register to vote for the June 2 primary election. To register online: https://indianavoters.in.gov. Franklin County residents: clerk's office (if open), Franklin County Courthouse first floor, 459 Main St., Brookville, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Info: 765-647-5111, ext. 3. Ripley County residents: clerk’s office (if open), Ripley County Annex second floor, 102 W. First North St., Versailles. Info: 812-689-4783.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
May 5 is the first day a voter may vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office or satellite office (if open). Please call in advance to see if they are open. Franklin County residents: clerk's office, Franklin County Courthouse first floor, 459 Main St., Brookville, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Info: 765-647-5111, ext. 3. Ripley County residents: clerk’s office, Ripley County Annex second floor, 102 W. First North St., Versailles. Info: 812-689-4783.
TUE.-WED., MAY 5-6
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open May 5-6, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open May 6, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
Matthew Lamping is featured in the Batesville Area Arts Council Armchair Artists Concert Series May 7, 7 p.m. To view: Facebook.
