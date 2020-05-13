Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
May 15-23
Individuals and families can participate in the Batesville Memorial Public Library's Recreate-a-Book-Cover Contest with items they have at home for a chance to win a $50 Batesville Chamber Bucks gift certificate. Entries can be submitted from May 15-23. Info: https://ebatesville.com/recreate-a-book-cover.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
Spring clean-up day for Sunman residents is May 16, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Trash and large items, but not tires or paint cans, may be put in dumpsters at the park and on Vine Street by the Sunman Community Church. Items cannot be left on the ground.
Sunman Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open May 16, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
RedLife Food Bank, located at 1112 Main St., Brookville, which aids persons in Franklin County, is open May 16, 10 a.m.-noon. Info: redlifechurch@gmail.com.
Individuals can bring their perennials and exchange for something new during a perennial swap May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Batesville Memorial Public Library outside circle, if weather permits.
MONDAY, MAY 18
The Ripley County Food Pantry, located at Building 16C, Ripley County Fairgrounds Park, Osgood, which aids persons in Jackson, Johnson, Otter Creek and Center townships, is open May 18, 9 a.m.-noon and 5:30-7 p.m. Info: 812-689-4427 or 812-756-2560.
TUE.-WED., MAY 19-20
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open May 19-20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open May 20, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
The Ripley County Drug Awareness Coalition grant application submission deadline is May 21. Funds are available to organizations that support efforts to prevent and reduce the effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among Ripley County citizens. To download applications: www.ripleycountydrugawarenesscoalition.com.
May 21 is the deadline for the clerks' offices to receive an absentee ballot application by mail. Franklin County residents can call 765-647-5111, ext. 3, to receive an absentee ballot by mail. Ripley County residents can request an application by calling 812-689-4783.
