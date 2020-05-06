Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
May 8-23
Individuals and families can participate in the Batesville Memorial Public Library's Recreate-a-Book-Cover Contest with items they have at home for a chance to win a $50 Batesville Chamber Bucks gift certificate. Entries can be submitted from May 8-23. Info: https://ebatesville.com/recreate-a-book-cover.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
Sunman Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open May 9, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
Jessie Strassell is featured in the Batesville Area Arts Council Armchair Artists Concert Series May 9, 9 p.m. To view: Facebook.
MONDAY, MAY 11
Fishes and Loaves Community Food Pantry, located at 5129 N. State Road 129, Delaware (township building next to the Methodist church), which aids persons who live in the South Ripley and Jac-Cen-Del school districts, is open May 11, 10-11 a.m. and 4-5 p.m. Info: Tommy Beatley, 812-584-3546.
TUE.-WED., MAY 12-13
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open May 12-13, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open May 13, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-2622 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
May 14 is the first day a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person at a private residence or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter's residence or place of confinement. Info: Franklin County residents, 765-647-5111, ext. 3; Ripley County residents, 812-689-4783.
Tim Mattingly is featured in the Batesville Area Arts Council Armchair Artists Concert Series May 14, 7 p.m. To view: Facebook.
