Many events have been postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. We suggest you confirm events before leaving home.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
Sunman Food Pantry, located at St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, 8917 E. County Road 1300 N., Penntown, which aids persons in Ripley County, and slightly into Dearborn and Franklin counties, is open April 25, 9-11 a.m. Info: Sandra Wagner, 812-623-2159 or jswagner21@yahoo.com.
TUE.-WED., APRIL 28-29
Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. Food Pantry, located at 528 Main St., Brookville, which serves Franklin County residents, is open April 28-29, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Info: Linda Morehead, 888-292-5475 or lmorehead@sieoc.org.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
The Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry, 920 County Line Road, which aids persons who live within the Batesville school district, is open April 29, noon-4 p.m. Info: 812-932-1637 or www.batesvillefoodpantry.org.
