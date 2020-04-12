President Donald Trump used the powers of the Defense Production Act to compel five U.S. companies to manufacture items in short supply that will aid in the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus.
In an April 2 statement, the president said his order would “more fully ensure that domestic manufacturers can produce ventilators needed to save American lives.”
“My order to the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Secretary of Homeland Security will help domestic manufacturers like General Electric, Hillrom, Medtronic, ResMed, Royal Philips and Vyaire Medical secure the supplies they need to build ventilators needed to defeat the virus.
“I am grateful to these and other domestic manufacturers for ramping up their production of ventilators during this difficult time. Today’s order will save lives by removing obstacles in the supply chain that threaten the rapid production of ventilators.”
Even before that, on March 24, Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) leaders announced actions to support customers and caregivers with critical care products necessary to meet COVID-19 patient needs.
Hillrom’s business operations continue with no material interruption as global demand for several critical products has grown substantially. The company is working to significantly ramp up production of these products, with the goal of more than doubling capacity in the following areas:
• Respiratory health, especially Life2000®, a noninvasive ventilator currently approved in the U.S. that is portable, lightweight and ideal for treating patients with mild to moderate respiratory distress across various acute care settings, including the emergency department, med-surg and post-ventilator weaning support. Expanded use of noninvasive ventilation can free up capacity for invasive ventilators for the most serious COVID-19 patients. Hillrom is working to increase its production capacity of Life2000 five-fold on an annualized basis.
• ICU and med-surg unit smart beds, including the company’s Progressa® ICU bed, Centrella® Smart+ bed, and, for international markets, the Hillrom® 900 and Hillrom® 900 Accella™.
• Patient monitoring and diagnostics, including the company’s Connex® and Spot Vital Signs® monitors as well as physical assessment tools and consumables, including thermometry, probe covers and blood pressure devices and cuffs.
“We are committed to scaling production as rapidly as we can to meet the challenges the world is facing with COVID-19,” said President and CEO John Groetelaars. “Hillrom’s critical care, vitals monitoring and respiratory products can help caregivers and patients as coronavirus continues to cause severe illness around the world. We are focused on our employees’ health and safety, and on ensuring that our products are available when and where our customers and patients need them.”
The company was founded in Batesville and still has a major presence here, although it’s now headquartered in Chicago.
According to the website https://www.hillrom.com/en-us/about-us/careers/, there are 62 job openings in Batesville dating back to 2018, but an email from Hillrom to the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce stated now 199 employees are sought here. “For the assembler roles, no experience is needed, we will train. For the machinists and welder roles, we require candidates to pass a test, but no experience is needed, we will train.”
Hillrom relies on a global supply chain and has a balanced global manufacturing footprint, with manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Mexico.
