The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is extending a helping hand to small businesses suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Tricia Miller, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
In partnership with a coalition of supporting companies, foundations and philanthropic donors, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is working to provide financial relief through the Small Business Relief Fund, a key pillar of the chamber’s Save Small Business Initiative.
The fund will provide $5,000 in short-term relief to employers across the United States. These one-time supplemental cash grants are for businesses that have between three and 20 employees and operate in an economically vulnerable community. The 47006 and 47041 ZIP codes are eligible for this opportunity. If you are outside of this zip code, check the website to see if your business area is eligible.
The grant application will go live Monday, April 20, at 3 p.m. To learn more about the Save Small Business Fund and to apply for a grant, visit https://www.savesmallbusiness.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.