As of April 23, 36 states indicate that nearly 51,000 COVID-19 cases have occurred at more than 4,000 long-term care facilities, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Despite many providers’ best efforts, including stringent infection control measures and screening protocols, the virus, which can be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, continues to find its way into facilities that are home to the country’s most vulnerable population.
As the novel coronavirus continues to work its way through the country, like most providers, Trilogy Health Services has experienced both positive COVID-19 cases and deaths in its facilities throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
As of May 4, no residents or employees at St. Andrews Health Campus, Batesville, are infected, according to https://www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.
“The health and well-being of our residents and employees has been, and continues to be, our top priority,” said Trilogy Health Services President and CEO Leigh Ann Barney. “It’s heartbreaking that despite all of our proactive measures, COVID-19 has still found a way into some facilities. We grieve with those who have lost loved ones and will continue to relentlessly pursue our mission of caring for and protecting those who remain in our care.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, Trilogy has worked toward full data transparency on its website starting April 20 and high-frequency, proactive communication with residents, staff and residents’ family members, those who serve as the resident’s power of attorney or responsible party. Communication to employees, residents and families is mission critical during COVID-19.
The news release states, "We take communication with our employees, residents and families very seriously. We apologize and deeply regret if we did not communicate sooner to responsible family members; however, many families have been pleased with our overall communication efforts," including public reporting of current data for all Trilogy long-term care facilities at www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19. Residents, employees and families have been notified of initial positive or presumed positive employee and resident cases at each facility, along with weekly family calls and a recently introduced text and email messaging program.
In addition to the data displayed on its website currently, the company will soon add cumulative COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries and a seven-day trend by facility.
“This pandemic is unprecedented, and it has required every Trilogy employee to go above and beyond for the people they serve,” said Barney. “Even as they operate in an enormously stressful situation, they have looked for ways to bring their residents joy. For example, our Life Enrichment team is helping seniors connect with their loved ones via FaceTime and Skype. Their dedication during these difficult times speaks to their bravery, their character and their servant hearts. I could not be prouder of every Trilogy team member.”
For family members who have lost a loved one to COVID-19, Trilogy Health Services is offering spiritual counseling services through Marketplace Ministries. The provider is also hosting virtual church services, called Inspired Sundays. Services can be viewed by visiting individual facility Facebook pages.
