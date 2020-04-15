Twenty-two homes are currently on the market in the Batesville Community School Corp. district.
"This has been the norm for the past year to two years, but is lower than average," explains Lohmiller Real Estate agent Ashley Walls.
During this pandemic and the resulting economic worries, the real estate market here "has slowed down quite a bit, but we are still showing homes and doing market analyses for people to list in the future," says Bob Koester, Tudor Square Realty owner and managing broker. "There are people that have sold their homes and need to find a home to move to!"
Joan Schornick, Tudor Square Realty broker/agent, adds, "I am still showing homes and buyers are still writing offers, but I believe most buyers are waiting to see what else comes available before they purchase. With interest rates being at an all-time low, it is still a good time to buy."
Walls points out, "We’re still in a sellers' market with low inventory, meaning it’s a prime time for those who are thinking about selling to put their homes on the market."
Lohmiller Real Estate agent Rheadawn Young concludes, "The Batesville market seems to be very strong."
The agents are adapting to working during the novel coronavirus crisis. According to Walls, who has been in the business for three years, "I’m asking questions that I’ve never had to ask clients before, like 'Are you or anyone in your home sick? Have you been in contact with anyone that you know has been or is sick?' which is definitely different, but very important for the health and safety of those I’m coming in contact with." She adds, "I also advise that each client should look, but not touch as much as they possibly can."
"The biggest adaptation, though, has been moving things from a physical aspect to a virtual aspect. Real estate is a relationship-based business, so it’s been interesting trying to navigate how to build and form those relationships in a digital world. So, in lieu of buyer and seller consultations in person, I’m meeting them via online platforms, I’m utilizing electronic signatures and providing virtual tours for clients whenever possible. Lohmiller Real Estate has given us every tool necessary to protect not only ourselves, but our clients and their families."
Young and her clients wear masks, gloves and shoe covers when touring homes. Schornick also takes precautions. "I am using sanitizing wipes to open all doors and lock boxes as well as turning on light switches. I am also keeping my distance between the buyer and myself."
Koester observes, "We are fortunate to have the Matterport 3-D tour online so people can view our listings without leaving their homes. We have all phone calls forwarded to agents every day to take care of clients."
Purchasers desire specific features. The majority of Walls' clients are looking for "updated, open concept ranch style homes with acreage." Young's house hunters want places in the country "with a small amount of acreage, three to four bedrooms, at least two baths, open concept and a basement."
According to Schornick, a 20-year agent, "Ranch homes seem to be very popular with the aging population. Most families like having a two-story so they can have more separation. Basements are a must-have for most."
With fears of a recession, are some buyers withdrawing from looking at homes? Koester answers, "I am sure there are some buyers this will affect, but so far, I have clients that are still calling and asking about properties."
However, many are hesitant to tour homes "unless they really need to find something." Walls' buyer clients are "cautious, but are still eager to look at homes that fit their criteria." Young's clients aren't bringing their children to showings now. She adds, "I believe some people are holding off as they realize they can make do with the current home they are living in."
Agents have advice for buyers. Young, an agent for over 20 years, suggests, "Be certain you have met with a lender prior to house shopping, so you are preapproved."
Walls reports, "The main piece of advice I am offering my clients is to look at their situation and make sure they’re in a good place to purchase a home. If they’re unsure of their job stability due to the pandemic, they may want to wait until things clear up to jump into homeownership.
"I’m also asking that my clients stay flexible during this time. There are things that could happen that are out of anyone’s control and if that becomes the case in their transaction, it’s important to stay calm and remain flexible. I’ll do everything in my power to get the transaction closed, but it may just take a little more time than we’re used to."
Koester, in the business for 25 years, suspects the novel coronavirus has stifled homeowners weighing whether to move or not. "There are people waiting to list until the virus is under control, especially the elderly."
He says some sellers, mostly senior citizens, are worried about persons going through their homes. "I have even noticed sellers having hand sanitizer sitting out on the counters for the people to use." Young tells sellers "to make certain they are using disinfectant spray and wipes (and) opening the windows to get the germs out of the home."
According to Walls, "Most are allowing showings as long as certain guidelines are being followed, such as no one who has been sick or around someone who’s sick being allowed in the home and proper sanitation is taking place." Schornick hasn't had to deal with many concerns. "Most homes that I have been showing are vacant."
To make it easier on those ready to sell, Koester has told some clients "to give it two to three weeks to see if the virus gets under control before listing."
Agents provide tips for sellers so that their homes show well. Koester emphasizes, "First impression is everything! Most buyers will do a drive-by prior to viewing the home, so you want the landscaping and home to say 'Buy me!'" Schornick believes, "The less a home is cluttered, the better. A fresh coat of paint and changing out old hardware is a plus. It is important to have bathrooms and kitchens as updated as possible."
Walls says, "A lot of real estate agents will tell you to remove personal items, such as photos or children's toys, but I differ a little in that. I definitely suggest removing any clutter, but this is your home and most buyers understand that and appreciate a home feeling cozy and lived in. It helps them envision what it could look like for them."
Young recommends, "When the home is being shown, have all window treatments open to allow natural light to come in and make certain all the lights are on. The aroma of freshly-baked bread or cookies is a nice added touch."
Staging a home, which means using right-sized furniture and beautiful accessories to make it most appealing, was first common on TV shows and in urban areas, but has arrived here, too. According to Young, "I am finding more sellers are having their homes staged, especially with the COVID-19 outburst."
Schornick reports, "If someone buys a house to flip, they generally will have it staged. I always suggest if a home is going to be vacant, there should be some staging. Some sellers have a knack for staging when they are currently living in the home and I believe this also helps with a quicker sale."
With only essential businesses open and essential travel allowed, is it challenging to get a home from contract to closing? "Some of the banks have said it will take a little longer to close, but so far, we have been pretty much on schedule. I have had one delay because of a plant shut down, but (it) is still closing," according to Koester.
Walls observes, "Real estate and legal services, including appraisals and title services, are considered essential in Indiana so that has helped keep the transactions moving along relatively smoothly from start to finish. All of us in the industry are adapting to this new normal for the time being and are working to find ways to fulfill our duties to our clients in the best ways possible. It may just require a little more patience and flexibility from all parties involved."
Schornick says, "With the courthouses being closed, I believe it is a little more challenging for the title companies, but they have been making appointments so they can go to the courthouse to do title searches and so far they are getting everything done on time. The banks have always done most applications online, so there have not been any slowdowns for them that I have noticed."
Young says, "The inspection teams and appraisers seem to take longer to get out to do their necessary duties. The lenders are being extremely cautious."
In this unusual real estate climate, she tells buyers and sellers, "Be smart, be safe, take one day at a time."
Koester predicts, "The market will really open up once the COVID-19 (outbreak) is under control and there will be more listings to choose from."
