Leaders at Case Paper, a New York-based, privately-held distributor and converter of paper and board for the printing and packaging industry, announced plans April 10 to expand its operations in southeast Indiana at the former API Group manufacturing facility in Osgood.
To support its continued growth, the company plans to create up to 49 new Hoosier jobs by the end of 2023. Jonathan Hummer, the facility's general manager, as well as most of the office and plant employees, will join the Case family under the new name Case Makes.
“Prior to the acquisition, this site had become our most reliable partner in terms of communication and quality,” said Robin Shaffer, Case Paper president and CEO. “This is a true testament to the employees and processes they currently have in place, and the reason why this is a perfect fit for Case Paper and our long-term vision to consistently add value to customers through inventories, converting equipment, locations and people. Additionally, it allows us to vertically integrate, control our supply chain and improve our response time.”
Thomas McDonough, Case Paper general manager, Philadelphia and corporate operations, said, “Working with Indiana’s state and local officials to bring Case Paper to Indiana has been an excellent experience, which complemented the appeal of Osgood’s strategic location, capabilities and experienced workforce. Osgood, Indiana, is strategically located in close proximity to Cincinnati, Ohio, Louisville, Kentucky, and Indianapolis. And as a leader in laminating and coating, Case Makes’ 117,000-square-foot operation perfectly complements and adds to Case Paper’s six national converting and distribution facilities.”
Case Paper employs 377 across the country in several locations. The company plans to begin hiring for various positions, including equipment operators and material handlers, in the next three to six months. Interested applicants may apply to joinus@casemakes.com.
“The town of Osgood recognizes the need to stimulate growth to encourage job creation and maintain a sound economy within its corporate limits,” said Osgood Town Council President Norman Kappes. “This is why we feel that it is in the best interest of the town to provide incentives to stimulate investment within the community. The town looks forward to working with Case Paper, and we appreciate them for choosing Osgood.”
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said, "Indiana has a strong tradition in agribusiness, and today’s announcement demonstrates the Hoosier state will continue to play a key role in fueling growth in the industry by attracting investment from companies like Case Paper. We’re grateful for Case Paper's decision to grow and create quality career opportunities here in Indiana, and I’m confident our skilled workforce will help propel their future success.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Case Makes Inc. up to $600,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The town of Osgood will consider a tax abatement request.
