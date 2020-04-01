OneCare Inc., headquartered in Batesville, is offering its CareWatch and monthly service free of charge to users for a period of eight weeks or as specified by CDC guidance for social distancing.
The watch monitors heart rate, movement (steps, elevation, fall detection), location (GPS X, Geofencing Safe Zones) and sleep (quality and disorders); provides medication reminders; and alerts up to three family or team care members and calls center when problems arise. The device also has an SOS button.
Founder and chairman Thomas Glaser explains, "What makes this unique, the watch is directly connected to the cell tower. You don't need to pair it with a phone."
Karen Leeker, managing partner of innovation, and former Procter & Gamble employee, says, "It's critical for families and caregivers to have access to this social distancing solution during this time. It's our way of contributing to reducing the psychological, spiritual, physical and economic effects of social isolation."
The CareWatch platform is the first and only standalone, direct cellular-connected, certified wrist wearble on the low power, wide area network (LTE-M) in the world. It's robust feature set of health, wellness and confidence data is powered by Microsoft Azure and its iOT Hub, the leading health care cloud platform.
Dr. Jeff Hatcher, OneCare board member and medical director, and recent COVID-19 sufferer, experienced firsthand the peace of mind the CareWatch brought to him and his family during his time in quarantine. "It was truly remarkable the effect it had. And I can also say, as a physician, OneCare is fundamentally changing the way we caregivers stay connected with our patients across the health care continuum — posthospitalization, home care, senior living and in the physician practice."
Interested participants in the COVID-19 special program should visit OneCareSaves.com.
