How to get packed lunches from Batesville Community School Corp. to students due to schools closing during the COVID-19 outbreak was an easy decision – Happy Meal boxes.
Last summer there was a surplus of boxes not being used in four locally owned and operated stores. Local store marketing director Missy Cooper called Batesville Intermediate School principal Dana Cassidy and asked if they had any use for these boxes. BCSC employees unloaded thousands of boxes and put them into storage, not knowing how or when they would use them.
Recently employees packed the Happy Meal boxes with school lunches. Some were delivered and others picked up by area students. One staff member reported, “I love this. Except the kids were so excited to see Happy Meals and were thoroughly disappointed to see it was a school lunch!”
Cooper reported April 1, "Batesville McDonald's donated over 300 meals to Margaret Mary Health this week." She explained, "These coupons were intended for the Batesville Community School Corp. staff for their appreciation dinner. We worked together and decided to donate these to the staff at MMH" instead as hospital employees treat COVID-19 patients. She pointed out teamwork between the local McDonald's franchise and BCSC made the contribution happen.
Ed Cummings, the owner/operator of five area franchises, including Batesville, "has gone above and beyond the call of duty taking care of all health care workers in our small communities," the local store marketing director said April 15. "He didn't just want to take care of one shift of local hospital employees or give free meals to just the nurses/doctors — but he wanted all employees to have a free hot meal courtesy of McDonald's.
"We delivered — just this week — over 3,200 meals": 900 BOGO (buy-one-get-one) cards to Margaret Mary Health, Batesville; 800 BOGO cards to Highpoint Health, Lawrenceburg; 200 BOGO cards each to Kroger employees, Batesville and Lawrenceburg; 638 to long-term care facilities employees in the five communities; and 537 to every fire station, police station and city employee in the five communities.
