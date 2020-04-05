How to get packed lunches from Batesville Community School Corp. to students due to schools closing during the COVID-19 outbreak was an easy decision – Happy Meal boxes.
Last summer there was a surplus of boxes not being used in four locally owned and operated stores. Local store marketing director Missy Cooper called Batesville Intermediate School principal Dana Cassidy and asked if they had any use for these boxes. BCSC employees unloaded thousands of boxes and put them into storage, not knowing how or when they would use them.
Recently employees packed the Happy Meal boxes with school lunches. Some were delivered and others picked up by area students. One staff member reported, “I love this. Except the kids were so excited to see Happy Meals and were thoroughly disappointed to see it was a school lunch!”
Cooper reported April 1, "Batesville McDonald's donated over 300 meals to Margaret Mary Health this week. She explained, "These coupons were intended for the Batesville Community School Corp. staff for their appreciation dinner. We worked together and decided to donate these to the staff at MMH" instead as hospital employees treat COVID-19 patients. She pointed out teamwork between the local McDonald's franchise and BCSC made the contribution happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.