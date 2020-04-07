Honda announced that it will adjust production at all of its automobile production plants in North America, including the U.S., Canada and Mexico, due to an anticipated decline in market demand related to the economic impact of COVID-19. This includes the Honda Manufacturing of Indiana facility in Greensburg, said Chris Abbruzzese, Honda North America corporate communications.
He said April 6 that the production suspension will be extended for all of its automobile, engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada through May 1. Originally, it was suspended from March 23-30, with a planned return date of March 31, then later that operations would resume April 7.
This extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, resulting in the inability of consumers in many markets to purchase new vehicles.
As the market impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Honda will evaluate conditions and make additional adjustments as necessary. In undertaking this production adjustment, Honda is continuing to manage its business carefully through a measured approach to sales that aligns production with market demand.
Honda will continue to provide opportunities for associates to be paid, including providing full pay for some nonproduction days and pulling ahead vacation for others. Honda will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.