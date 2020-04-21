“Most businesses are facing an unexpected disruption right now. Action you take now may mean the difference in how quickly — or whether — your business recovers,” points out Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Tricia Miller.
On Thursday, April 23, at 9 a.m. three chambers of commerce — Batesville, Greensburg/Decatur County and Ripley County, present a video conference featuring Indiana Small Business Development Center adviser Ginnie Faller. She will discuss “Business Resiliency — Keeping the Lights On” as our communities move forward from the COVID-19 crisis.
A chat room will be open for questions during and after the presentation. Microphones will be muted upon entry. This event will be recorded for access as needed.
“We hope everyone takes advantage of this opportunity and joins us on Thursday,” Miller says.
To join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84583600312?pwd=NkxyY004YkdWdkFNVFBHYk1OSXJnZz09
The meeting ID is 845 8360 0312 and the password is 006534.
