The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s 56th annual HR Conference May 5-7 is now a virtual event. It also includes bonus weekly compliance/informational COVID-19 webinars that are underway.
“The online experience allows us to not only still bring together the best HR consultants, experts and vendors to learn from, but also expand on what is already one of the industry’s biggest gatherings in the state,” says chamber President Kevin Brinegar.
“The new material related to COVID-19 will be available ... and continue to be added as government guidance is announced.”
Sponsored by Frost Brown Todd LLC, the event will feature three live streaming keynote presentations conducted by recognized HR leaders.
Cara Silletto, president and chief retention officer at Crescendo Strategies, kicks things off onMay 6 at 9 a.m. with “Staying Power: How to Keep Employees Longer.” The next morning at 9 a.m., Krista Skidmore, partner and co-founder of Flashpoint Leadership Consulting, delivers her talk on “The Four Forces Facing Business Leaders.” Then on May 7 at noon, Sarah Turner, principal at The Faurote Group, shares her message, “Instilling a Growth Mindset as an Element of Diversity and Inclusion.”
There will be interactive opportunities with sponsors and exhibitors, including timely products and services to help during these challenging times. More than 30 recorded educational sessions will be available with no limit on how many one person can attend, which gives participants more opportunities to earn continuing education units.
The 2020 Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year Award also will be announced during the conference. HR practitioners in Indiana who have made significant contributions to their organization through the past year were eligible for nomination.
The conference cost is $399 for Indiana chamber members; $499 for nonmembers, with access to conference resources until Aug. 1. If two or more people register from the same company, they receive a 20% discount. To learn more or register, go to www.indianahrconf.com or call 317-264-3110.
