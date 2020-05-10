Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) leaders recently announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, and provided a business and financial update regarding the impact of the evolving COVID-19 crisis.
Hillrom reported earnings of $0.70 per diluted share compared to $0.74 per diluted share in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, excluding special items, earnings of $1.28 per diluted share rose 12% from $1.14 per diluted share in the prior-year period, and exceeded the company’s guidance range of $1.14 to $1.16 per diluted share.
President and CEO John Groetelaars noted, “During this unprecedented and challenging period, Hillrom’s mission of enhancing outcomes for patients and caregivers has never been more vital. I am extremely proud of the entire Hillrom organization, their dedication, and extraordinary contributions team members are making to support our customers as we fight this pandemic. We rapidly expanded production of critical care products, pivoted R&D efforts, and are now introducing a spectrum of new products to meet unique COVID-19 treatment challenges. We remain confident in our ability to navigate this uncertain business and health care environment. The combination of our financial strength, diverse portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions, and exceptional execution, underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing value for stakeholders.”
QUARTER RESULTS
Worldwide reported revenue of $723 million increased 1% on a reported basis and increased 2% on a constant currency basis, reflecting the impact of the 2019 divestiture of the surgical consumables business. Hillrom’s core revenue advanced 6%, above the company’s guidance of approximately 4% core growth, and included the contribution from recent acquisitions of approximately 200 basis points and estimated revenue of approximately $15 million related to COVID-19. Core revenue excludes foreign currency, divestitures and nonstrategic assets the company may exit, including the Surgical Solutions international OEM business.
BY REPORTING SEGMENT
• Patient Support Systems revenue of $382 million increased 6% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis. Core revenue increased 8%, primarily driven by double-digit growth of med-surg and specialty bed systems, including the Centrella® Smart+ Bed and Progressa® bed system for the ICU, and the company’s care communications Voalte mobile platform.
• Front Line Care generated revenue of $258 million, an increase of 6% on a reported basis and 7% increase on a constant currency basis. Strong performance reflects broad-based global strength across Welch Allyn® vital signs monitoring equipment and respiratory health products, including thermometry, blood pressure monitoring, and the Life2000® noninvasive ventilator.
• Surgical Solutions revenue of $83 million declined 26% on a reported basis, and 25% on a constant currency basis, reflecting the surgical consumables divestiture. Core revenue declined 3%, as strong growth in the U.S. was offset by timing of large capital projects in select markets.
SUPPORTING THE GLOBAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Hillrom is committed to mobilizing its resources and supporting customers, caregivers and patients with decisive actions in the global response to COVID-19, including pivoting R&D efforts to introduce several innovative solutions in response to the surge in treatment challenges. Accomplishments include:
• Receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for a new closed-circuit design using a bacterial-viral filter for oscillation and lung expansion therapy with the MetaNeb® System to reduce cross-contamination from escaped aerosolized particles.
• Adding a new feature to the Connex® Vital Signs Monitor to digitally capture a patient’s respiratory rate; and including a remote monitoring platform to simplify connectivity to the recently launched Welch Allyn® Spot® 4400 Vital Signs Monitor, allowing clinicians to remotely receive a complete set of vitals, including SPO2 (oxygen saturation, an estimate of the amount of oxygen in the blood), temperature and blood pressure.
• Launching a remote mobile software solution, Voalte Extend™, to respond to customers’ emergent needs to connect patients and caregivers from a mobile device in makeshift care areas while limiting unnecessary exposure.
• Partnering with AgileMD, a developer of EHR (electronic health record)-integrated web and mobile applications for point-of-care use, to offer a digital COVID-19 solution, including clinical pathways and predictive analytics through an EHR-integrated software platform.
• Adapting Hillrom patient positioning equipment for use in the ICU and med-surg environments to offer clinically proven prone movement and positioning capabilities for both ventilated and nonventilated patients. Prone positioning is emerging as an important strategy in the treatment and survival rates of COVID-19 patients.
• Ramping up production with the goal of increasing capacity of the Life2000 noninvasive ventilator five-fold on an annualized basis, and more than doubling production of other critical care products, including ICU and med-surg hospital beds, patient monitoring devices, and physical assessment tools and consumables to meet increased demand. With these efforts, Hillrom is adding more than 300 permanent and temporary positions to its global workforce.
• Working collaboratively with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency to supply at least 3,400 Life2000 noninvasive ventilators.
• Executing business continuity plans and working with global supply chain partners to successfully meet customer demand, while minimizing the potential for manufacturing or supply chain disruption.
• Implementing a comprehensive global action plan, including proactive measures to protect employees’ health and safety while providing frontline support to health care providers and ensuring products are available when and where customers and patients need them.
• Supporting global COVID-19 relief efforts by contributing approximately $6 million through both monetary and critical medical product donations.
