Hillenbrand's wholly-owned subsidiary Milacron LLC has completed the sale of its Cimcool business to DuBois Chemicals Inc., officials announced March 30. All conditions were met, including the employee consultations required by Dutch law, allowing for the transaction to be completed in a single closing and resulting in cash proceeds to Hillenbrand of about $224 million.
"Finalizing the sale of Cimcool is timely and an important milestone for Hillenbrand," said Joe Raver, Hillenbrand president and CEO. "The proceeds from the divestiture meaningfully strengthen our financial position and provide additional flexibility."
He noted, "The divestiture of Cimcool aligns with our previously disclosed intent to seek strategic alternatives for the business and allows us to remain focused on the continued integration of the Milacron APPT and MDCS businesses with Hillenbrand. The proceeds from the sale will be used for de-leveraging activities, strengthening our financial position as we seek to enhance our leadership positions in the industrial platforms that represent our most compelling opportunities for profitable growth."
DuBois has also agreed to pay up to $26 million in contingent purchase price upon a future sale of the combined DuBois and Cimcool businesses, conditioned upon DuBois' ultimate sponsor receiving elevated levels of return on equity, for an aggregate purchase price not to exceed $250 million should these conditions be met.
