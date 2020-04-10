Five new positive COVID-19 cases were received by the Franklin County Health Department April 10, bringing the total number to 66, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also announced 11 more patients have recovered from novel coronavirus, bringing the total number to 33 — half of those in the county known to be infected.
They urge citizens to follow the Indiana State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
For more information and resources, visit https://coronavirus.in.gov, as well as Franklin County’s webpage at www.franklincounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.