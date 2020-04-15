Two local companies partnered to help a local domestic violence shelter in need. Safe Passage operations manager Donna Huffmaster knew the shelter’s freezer was on its last leg.
"She called Gehring Inc. to order a large 48-cubic-foot freezer, but Gehring’s later learned the supplier had suspended all shipping due to the coronavirus," reports Safe Passage community outreach/communications director. As fate would have it, the freezer died April 3 and the Batesville nonprofit lost most of the food inside.
Due to the freezer's size, it would be difficult to pick it up in a regular pickup truck. Gehring’s contacted Hill-Rom fleet supervisor Ted Amberger, and he went right to work and confirmed he could get a company semi to pick up the freezer on the way back from Indianapolis and deliver it to Safe Passage.
As promised, on April 6, Jeff Lamping pulled up the Hill-Rom semi in front of Gehring’s with the freezer inside. With a forklift, it was delivered to Safe Passage and installed by Gehring’s workers. Mike Gehring said, “We are grateful to Hill-Rom for going above and beyond to help out. There is so much going on in our country and world with this virus and as busy as Hill-Rom is trying to supply the demand to the hospital field, that they took time out to help is truly commendable.”
Safe Passage staff and clients in turn are truly thankful to not just Hill-Rom, but Gehring’s staff as well.
Deemed an essential service and in full operation providing critical needs, Safe Passage, which serves persons in six counties, has had tremendous support from the public and organizations during this health crisis, according to Mattingly. "The following day 42 rolls of toilet paper, 14 hand soaps and disposable gloves were dropped off at the shelter, and that’s just in one day!" Restaurant meals have also been donated for shelter clients.
Executive director Jane Yorn commented, “These are just a few examples of many wonderful businesses and individuals who regularly reach out and provide support. We are truly thankful for the support, particularly in this time of need.”
