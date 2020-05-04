The Franklin County Health Department announced May 4 receiving three new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the county’s total number of positives to 101. The three new patients are adults, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials also reported that one more patient has since recovered from the coronavirus and has been released from quarantine, bringing the county’s number of recovered patients to 74.
“We partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, Franklin County Tourism, Economic Development and United Way of Franklin County to develop a webpage full of guidance on how to reopen in a manner that is safe for employees and customers,” stated Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director Amy Lindsey.
It can be found at http://www.franklincounty.in.gov/home/guidance-for-businesses-reopening-after-covid-19-2/
“We hope businesses will take time to review and implement the safety measures provided on our website to get our community safely up and running again.”
For information on the governor’s five-stage plan to safely reopen Indiana, go to www.backontrack.in.gov.
