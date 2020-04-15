With mask in place and her bags packed, Nashville, Indiana, resident, medical-device inventor and start-up founder Jessica Bussert headed off to New York City April 10 to join the pandemic battle.
Bussert, who served as a registered nurse and traveling emergency room nurse for more than 10 years, heard the call for frontline skilled health care workers to jump back into the field.
Like everything Bussert does, she chose to head to the epicenter of the devastating disease and is serving in an undisclosed Brooklyn hospital.
“I’m proud to have a chance to serve, but many have already given the ultimate sacrifice to heal those with COVID-19,” said Bussert. “I’m part of the second wave, the reinforcements, and we are there to help take the pressure off of those who have been in the battle since the beginning, and to bring them relief so they can recharge and regroup to finish this fight.”
The emergency room experience has shaped Bussert over the years, and led to her founding Wave Therapeutics, a division of woman-owned Bussert Medical Inc., Nashville, after treating a wheelchair-bound military veteran who couldn’t afford an effective solution to prevent pressure ulcers.
“After that experience, I knew I had to do something," said Bussert, who brings not only medical but also engineering and technology expertise to the venture. "More than 60,000 people die in the United States each year from bed sores, which costs the U.S. health care industry more than $10 billion each year.”
Through her company, Bussert is tackling the deadly and costly problem, which strikes patients needing long-term care and creates tremendous liability for facilities that provide that care. Bussert’s invention is patent pending and has application in the medical, consumer and military markets, and has captured the attention of the U.S. Veterans Health Administration and U.S. Department of Defense. The VHA has authorized two studies using the technology in VA hospitals across the nation.
But for the next few months, Bussert will be working 12-hour shifts, four days a week in a Brooklyn emergency room, and managing her company from afar with the assistance of her executive team.
“This chance to join so many health care professionals who have put their lives on the line to heal others in this storm is just fuel for everything I’m working to do back home in Brown County,” she said. “Caring for others is my passion, it’s my purpose and we will prevail for all.”
