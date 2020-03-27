As the heightened demand for household essentials offered by Dollar General stores continues across the country amid COVID-19 concerns, the company plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers’ needs.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of serving others.”
Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores in 45 states, including locations in Batesville, Sunman, Greensburg, Brookville, Osgood, Milan and Versailles. Info: https://www.careerarc.com/job-map/dollar-general-corporation/campaign/45977
