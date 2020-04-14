In response to the emerging needs of businesses being impacted by the pandemic, a COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Loan Program Fund has been established in the Franklin County Community Foundation.
"Funding for this has been provided by contributions from local individuals and businesses," reports executive director Shelly Lunsford.
The activation of this fund will allow for an emergency loan program, providing the opportunity for small businesses to get quick access to emergency funds. FCCF will collaborate with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce to distribute the loans.
Small businesses in need of assistance to remain operational can find requirements for eligibility, loan terms and the application process on the chamber’s website at https://www.fcchamber.net/covid19.
Due to the emergency nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative economic impact on small businesses, the loans in this program can become forgivable should certain conditions be met over the loan's life. In the interest of time and efficiency, the processes for application, loan approval and loan closing will be streamlined and virtual.
Please consider a contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Loan Program Fund through the Franklin County Community Foundation at www.franklincountyindiana.com or mail a check to FCCF, 527 Main St., Brookville, IN 47012.
For more information about the COVID-19 Emergency Small Business Program, contact the Franklin County Community Foundation at 765-265-1427 or fcfoundation@yahoo.com.
