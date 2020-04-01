Friendship State Bank officials understand that many of its clients are impacted by the rapidly changing financial conditions. They want to assure customers that they are here to help. They have designed a program specifically to assist those that may be impacted by the coronavirus. They are happy to work with clients one-on-one to better understand their specific need and are offering the following options to consumer and business customers:
· Installment/auto/personal loans – Payments may be deferred up to 90 days; late fees to be waived during the deferral period.
· Mortgage and home equity loans – Payments may be deferred up to 90 days; late fees to be waived during the deferral period. (Secondary market loans will be subject to forbearance guidelines set forth from Freddie Mac and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.)
· Business/commercial/agricultural loans – Payments may be deferred up to 90 days; late fees to be waived during the deferral period. We will also work with you on a variety of loan modification options to assist you with the impact this situation may have on your specific business.
If you are experiencing financial hardship and wish to discuss one of these options, please reach out to our collection manager, Alec Lauber, at 812-667-5101 or by email at fsbcollections@friendshipstatebank.com.
