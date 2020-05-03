“Business Resiliency — Keeping the Lights On” during the COVID-19 menace was the topic of an April 23 video conference presented by Ginnie Faller, Southeast Indiana Small Business Development Center business adviser, who mentors owners in Franklin, Ripley, Decatur, Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties who request help. She provides no-charge business advice to start or expand a business or introduce a product.
The virtual event was sponsored by three chambers of commerce — Batesville Area, Ripley County and Greensburg/Decatur County.
Faller detailed a 12-step plan, “some things that should have been going on in businesses all along ... we probably put to the back burner or weren’t aware we should be doing them. It’s a good thing to think through some of these ideas”:
1. Cut costs while reaching out. Ask your bank, “What debt payments are due? What fees can be waived?” Ask your credit card company, “’How can I push out those payments?’ Then reach out to your landlord and/or mortgage company. I have talked to so many people, they’re freaking out about how they can pay their rent,” but haven’t talked to the landlord. Utilities and other companies are willing to defer payments, especially if a business’ door is closed. Some insurance companies are willing to offer quarterly or annual payments instead of monthly payments. “It’s worth the ask.”
2. Look at your financials, especially cash flow. “How long can you make it ... and what do you need to bridge that gap? Get a credit line approved right now,” even if you don’t use it. “Be ready to negotiate payments. Negotiate some payment reductions and extensions,” such as USDA loans. Request deferrals on any Revolving Loan Fund notes. The income tax deadline is now July 15. “One caveat: your payroll and excise taxes still need to be paid.”
3. Understand your insurance. “What does your insurance policy say? Do you have business interruption insurance,” which replaces business income lost in a disaster? A lot of small businesses have it, but don’t know it. “Make a claim. This is the time.”
4. Prepare for the disaster loan. There are two main different loans within the CARES Act. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan, administered through the Small Business Administration, requires a 2019 financial statement and other documents. With just 385 loans awarded in the state so far, including one to a client, Faller said frankly, “I haven’t heard of a lot of people getting this.” Loan payments are deferred for a year. The adviser believed the Paycheck Protection Program has been better because it’s administered through the banks. “I’ve seen a lot more people who have been able to get it.” The loan’s forgivable portion is the amount spent in the eight weeks after the loan date. An owner must spend 75% on payroll and 25% on rent, utilities and mortgage interest payments. According to Faller, “You can only get both of these one time.”
5. Evaluate the ability to retain your employees. As Indiana opens up for business, “which employees do you really need to have back,” which will you need later and which must be let go? She noted, “If you have to lay off some employees, they are eligible for increased unemployment benefits,” a maximum of $600 weekly for four months. On unemployment, “it could mean some employees make more money than working for you.”
6. Leverage the tax changes: With paid leave for workers and two new refundable payroll tax credits for small to midsize businesses, “you need to be documenting them today.” FICA payroll taxes can be deferred, with one payment due at the end of 2021 and the other at the end of 2022. “There’s also a retention tax credit,” which encourages employers to keep workers on their payrolls during the crisis. The speaker urged, “Talk to your accountant. Filing due dates are pushed back.”
7. Communicate with employees and customers. Err on the side of overcommunication. A business owner should change his or her mindset from victim to “how can I make opportunities in this as I go forward?” She suggested, “Communicate with employees about their jobs and give them options. Create a marketing plan based on the new economic environment. Tell customers about the steps you’re taking to have a safe and clean environment. Use email autoreply to answer those frequently asked questions.” Offer alternative delivery methods. Online platforms can help inform customers: direct email, Twitter, business profile on Google (offers easy website help and lots of tutorials). “If you don’t have your customers’ email addresses, start collecting them.”
8. Look at your supply chain. If the business only has one source, consider diversification. Travel, workforce absenteeism and financials will impact supply chains across the world. Consider partnering with other businesses or even competitors to share a vendor contract, which will increase order sizes and priority and may reduce costs.
9. Develop an incident response plan, which is needed not just for COVID-19, but a future disaster, such as a tornado. Can your employees work from home? What kind of technology can you implement now to reach customers? “Having this written down ... allows you to get through the panic stage of a disaster ... it keeps you focused on doing things to move forward. Identify your essential functions and crosstrain your employees. Think about potential disruptions in supplies, services and transportation” and alternatives. Store information on your employees, vendors and clients in an online account that’s accessible from any device.
10. Re-evaluate sick leave policies. Review benefit options to help support employees, who may be infectious or may need to stay home to care for family members. Examples: borrowing sick leave from next year or establishing special COVID-19 provisions. A new sick leave requirement for a business with less than 500 employees mandates offering paid sick leave for two weeks and also paid family and medical leave for an additional 12 weeks at 67% of normal pay. Small businesses doing this will get a tax credit to cover these costs. The worker must be confirmed coronavirus positive or told by a health official to be in quarantine or the government to stay home. The federal government will pick up the cost of this paid leave by applying a credit in your Social Security taxes. “The best thing to do is err on the side of documentation.”
11. Update your business plan. “A lot of things have changed. Can your workers work from home? Can you offer flex working environments now? Create an employee communications plan. Anticipate your employees are going to have a lot of anxiety around the insecurity of this time. Determine how to handle spikes in absenteeism. Put it into your employee handbook. Be prepared to change your business practices to maintain your critical operations. Be cybersecure as your operations move online.”
12. Support other businesses. “You’re all in this together. Other businesses depend on you. If you’re planning a large or small event or gathering, try not to cancel it.” Reschedule those later in the year, but be careful about contracts with suppliers, noting the event hinges on what the government allows.
In the Q&A period, Jeff Emsweller, Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce executive director, pointed out, “There are going to be some employees that don’t want to go back to work. They’re scared.” Faller said, “I hate to say it ... you have to make a decision. ... Be very clear with your employees ... If you call them back and they decide to stay home, essentially they’re quitting.”
Some businesses may be ready to close permanently by early May, he said. The adviser gave suggestions. “Brainstorm what your options are. Look at your cash flow. It may be worthwhile to get a line of credit. This is not an easy conversation. It all is very dependent on the type of business, how hard they’ve been hit ... how strong they were going into” the pandemic.” Faller can be reached at gfaller@purdue.edu.
Emsweller reminded participants that area chambers of commerce have much information and resources, even for nonmembers. “We move forward with optimism.... I’m sure it’s going to be a slow open.”
